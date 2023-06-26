Trading Update: Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock Endures 2.48% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has gone down by -5.42% for the week, with a -7.95% drop in the past month and a 2.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.48% for CTRA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for CTRA’s stock, with a -7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is above average at 4.55x. The 36-month beta value for CTRA is also noteworthy at 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTRA is $30.64, which is $6.71 above than the current price. The public float for CTRA is 749.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume of CTRA on June 26, 2023 was 7.44M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 23.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.24. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.