Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOST is $23.79, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 342.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.71% of that float. The average trading volume for TOST on June 26, 2023 was 6.24M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has dropped by -0.23 in relation to previous closing price of 21.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TOST’s Market Performance

Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a -6.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.97% gain in the past month and a 33.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for TOST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for TOST’s stock, with a 11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOST Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 8,947 shares at the price of $21.62 back on Jun 20. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 416,869 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $193,461 using the latest closing price.

Fredette Stephen, the Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 257,733 shares at $22.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Fredette Stephen is holding 2,968,655 shares at $5,830,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.