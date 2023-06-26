Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, TIO stock has gone down by -3.25%, with a monthly decline of -75.10% and a quarterly surge of 43.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.51% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.00% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is 26.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIO is 1.22.

The public float for TIO is 108.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.14% of that float. On June 26, 2023, TIO’s average trading volume was 8.12M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has plunged by -1.65 when compared to previous closing price of 1.21, but the company has seen a -3.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO Trading at -52.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares sank -74.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9157. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 43.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.