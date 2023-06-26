The Volatility of VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) Stock: A -5.87% Ratio for the Week

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has seen a -5.87% decrease in the past week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month, and a 1.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for VICI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for VICI’s stock, with a -5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is above average at 21.56x. The 36-month beta value for VICI is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VICI is $37.83, which is $7.25 above than the current price. The public float for VICI is 993.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on June 26, 2023 was 4.74M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.57 in relation to previous closing price of 31.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $41 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.61. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.