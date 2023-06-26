The Volatility of Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) Stock: A -7.17% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, AFMD stock has gone down by -7.17%, with a monthly decline of -32.70% and a quarterly plunge of -7.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.17% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.99% for AFMD’s stock, with a -50.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFMD is $5.90, which is $5.68 above the current price. The public float for AFMD is 140.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on June 26, 2023 was 799.43K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) has plunged by -4.40 when compared to previous closing price of 0.68, but the company has seen a -7.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7580. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -47.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. Equity return is now at value -62.20, with -46.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.