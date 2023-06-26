The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REAL is 2.39.

The public float for REAL is 94.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% of that float. On June 26, 2023, REAL’s average trading volume was 3.27M shares.

REAL) stock’s latest price update

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.11 in relation to its previous close of 1.42. However, the company has experienced a -19.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL’s stock has fallen by -19.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly rise of 26.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.31% for The RealReal Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.46% for REAL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -19.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5362. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from KROLIK ROBERT J, who sale 11,700 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jun 14. After this action, KROLIK ROBERT J now owns 50,197 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $20,475 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 14,054 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 642,838 shares at $19,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.27 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -32.55. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.52. Equity return is now at value 133.90, with -36.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.