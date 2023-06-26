The 23.76% Simple Moving Average of SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a -3.18% drop in the past month, and a 43.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for SMRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.66% for SMRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is $4.51, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for SMRT is 143.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMRT on June 26, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.90 in comparison to its previous close of 3.56, however, the company has experienced a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 37.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, who sale 65,067 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, DeRose-Wilson Isaiah now owns 5,339 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $210,492 using the latest closing price.

DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, the Chief Technology Officer of SmartRent Inc., sale 2,851 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that DeRose-Wilson Isaiah is holding 70,406 shares at $9,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc. stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.