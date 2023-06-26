The -13.88% Decline of Sea Limited’s (SE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SE stock has gone down by -7.22%, with a monthly decline of -8.85% and a quarterly plunge of -30.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Sea Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for SE’s stock, with a -10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sea Limited (SE) is $95.05, which is $37.02 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 462.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SE on June 26, 2023 was 4.60M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has dropped by -2.23 in relation to previous closing price of 58.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $75 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at -18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.89. In addition, Sea Limited saw 10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sea Limited (SE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.