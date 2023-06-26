The -13.88% Decline of Halliburton Company’s (HAL) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HAL stock has gone down by -5.56%, with a monthly gain of 1.01% and a quarterly surge of 5.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Halliburton Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for HAL’s stock, with a -9.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is 14.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAL is 2.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Halliburton Company (HAL) is $47.50, which is $16.41 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 901.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On June 26, 2023, HAL’s average trading volume was 9.68M shares.

HAL) stock’s latest price update

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 31.27. However, the company has seen a -5.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.36. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Miller Jeffrey Allen, who sale 10,057 shares at the price of $30.18 back on May 09. After this action, Miller Jeffrey Allen now owns 819,173 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $303,520 using the latest closing price.

Miller Jeffrey Allen, the Director, President & CEO of Halliburton Company, sale 271,283 shares at $30.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Miller Jeffrey Allen is holding 829,230 shares at $8,206,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Halliburton Company (HAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.