Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $5.50, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 21.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On June 26, 2023, TENX’s average trading volume was 993.65K shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) has increased by 9.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX’s stock has risen by 6.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.76% and a quarterly drop of -41.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.74% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for TENX’s stock, with a -82.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.31%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3231. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -86.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -146.90, with -122.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.