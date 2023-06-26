Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMPO is $3.00, which is $2.62 above the current price. The public float for TMPO is 23.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMPO on June 26, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

TMPO’s Market Performance

TMPO stock saw an increase of 5.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.04% and a quarterly increase of -59.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.91% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.89% for TMPO’s stock, with a -89.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.12%, as shares surge +42.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3467. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -50.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 276.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.