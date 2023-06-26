TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FTI is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTI is $18.68, which is $3.76 above than the current price. The public float for FTI is 440.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume of FTI on June 26, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

FTI) stock’s latest price update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.73relation to previous closing price of 15.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FTI’s Market Performance

FTI’s stock has risen by 0.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.98% and a quarterly rise of 17.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for TechnipFMC plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for FTI stock, with a simple moving average of 18.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

FTI Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTI rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, TechnipFMC plc saw 21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTI starting from de Carvalho Filho Eleazar, who sale 22,208 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Mar 09. After this action, de Carvalho Filho Eleazar now owns 107,092 shares of TechnipFMC plc, valued at $335,341 using the latest closing price.

Landes Jonathan, the President Subsea of TechnipFMC plc, sale 10,400 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Landes Jonathan is holding 138,545 shares at $124,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for TechnipFMC plc stands at -0.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.15. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on TechnipFMC plc (FTI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.43. Total debt to assets is 24.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.