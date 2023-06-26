Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has dropped by -4.85 in relation to previous closing price of 14.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is 2.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TALO is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is $20.57, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 69.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.60% of that float. On June 26, 2023, TALO’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

The stock of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has seen a -6.19% decrease in the past week, with a 2.69% rise in the past month, and a 0.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for TALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for TALO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

TALO Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw -29.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who sale 25,003 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Jun 05. After this action, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P now owns 15,120,372 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $336,790 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc., sale 25,003 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL is holding 15,120,372 shares at $336,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.