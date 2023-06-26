T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a 2.77% increase in the past week, with a -3.89% drop in the past month, and a -5.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.71% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMUS is $174.32, which is $43.44 above the current price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on June 26, 2023 was 6.60M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has surged by 1.32 when compared to previous closing price of 132.80, but the company has seen a 2.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that T-Mobile Gets an Upgrade as Analyst Team Reverses Call

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.23. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from CLAURE RAUL MARCELO, who sale 192,600 shares at the price of $130.01 back on Jun 12. After this action, CLAURE RAUL MARCELO now owns 1,844,088 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $25,039,926 using the latest closing price.

Katz Michael J., the President, MIX of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $140.93 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Katz Michael J. is holding 125,977 shares at $493,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.