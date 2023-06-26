Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.59 compared to its previous closing price of 8.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) is $18.00, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for SGC is 11.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGC on June 26, 2023 was 47.73K shares.

SGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) has seen a 7.98% increase in the past week, with a 0.10% rise in the past month, and a 22.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for SGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.92% for SGC’s stock, with a -0.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGC stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SGC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGC in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $29 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2018.

SGC Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGC rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Superior Group of Companies Inc. saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGC starting from BENSTOCK MICHAEL, who purchase 9,659 shares at the price of $8.80 back on May 18. After this action, BENSTOCK MICHAEL now owns 453,957 shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc., valued at $85,021 using the latest closing price.

BENSTOCK MICHAEL, the CEO of Superior Group of Companies Inc., purchase 5,614 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BENSTOCK MICHAEL is holding 444,298 shares at $48,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Group of Companies Inc. stands at -5.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.41. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC), the company’s capital structure generated 82.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.26. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.