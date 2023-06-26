Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has seen a -26.85% decrease in the past week, with a -28.45% drop in the past month, and a -18.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.75% for SLGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.64% for SLGG’s stock, with a -32.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLGG is also noteworthy at 1.64.

The public float for SLGG is 24.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.24% of that float. The average trading volume of SLGG on June 26, 2023 was 819.07K shares.

SLGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) has decreased by -11.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -26.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLGG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2021.

SLGG Trading at -28.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares sank -29.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGG fell by -26.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5378. In addition, Super League Gaming Inc. saw 17.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGG starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 6,876 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Jun 16. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 9,196,568 shares of Super League Gaming Inc., valued at $3,715 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Super League Gaming Inc., sale 63,556 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 9,203,444 shares at $34,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGG

Equity return is now at value -250.70, with -190.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.