Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SMMT is also noteworthy at -0.91.

The public float for SMMT is 114.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of SMMT on June 26, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) has decreased by -4.68 when compared to last closing price of 2.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 32.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMMT’s Market Performance

SMMT’s stock has risen by 32.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.88% and a quarterly rise of 55.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for Summit Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.88% for SMMT’s stock, with a 30.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMMT Trading at 50.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares surge +54.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +32.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw -37.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Zanganeh Mahkam, who purchase 15,973,743 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, Zanganeh Mahkam now owns 23,395,269 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,772,430 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,553,301 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 9,884,095 shares at $7,930,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Equity return is now at value -539.50, with -205.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.