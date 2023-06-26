SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Stock Records -50.00% Quarterly Movement

The stock of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has seen a -25.93% decrease in the past week, with a -29.82% drop in the past month, and a -50.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for SQZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.86% for SQZ’s stock, with a -70.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) is $14.00, which is $18.6 above the current market price. The public float for SQZ is 28.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SQZ on June 26, 2023 was 259.21K shares.

SQZ) stock’s latest price update

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -22.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SQZ Trading at -32.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares sank -31.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQZ fell by -25.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5455. In addition, SQZ Biotechnologies Company saw -45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQZ starting from Capasso Richard, who sale 1,183 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasso Richard now owns 0 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, valued at $3,935 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-353.04 for the present operating margin

+45.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for SQZ Biotechnologies Company stands at -369.98. Equity return is now at value -119.80, with -59.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.