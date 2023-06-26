Spark Networks SE (LOV) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Spark Networks SE (LOV) has gone down by -65.71% for the week, with a -70.21% drop in the past month and a -68.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.21% for LOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -67.31% for LOV’s stock, with a -76.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOV is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LOV is $1.50, which is $1.22 above the current price. The public float for LOV is 24.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOV on June 26, 2023 was 123.05K shares.

LOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) has decreased by -61.92 when compared to last closing price of 0.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -65.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2021.

LOV Trading at -67.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -68.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOV fell by -65.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8255. In addition, Spark Networks SE saw -56.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOV starting from Osmium Partners, LLC, who sale 210,501 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 30. After this action, Osmium Partners, LLC now owns 4,520,702 shares of Spark Networks SE, valued at $130,048 using the latest closing price.

Osmium Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spark Networks SE, sale 200,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Osmium Partners, LLC is holding 4,731,203 shares at $128,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.82 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spark Networks SE stands at -23.53. Equity return is now at value -848.60, with -22.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spark Networks SE (LOV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.