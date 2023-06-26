SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.95 compared to its previous closing price of 25.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLG is 1.50.

The public float for SLG is 62.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.69% of that float. On June 26, 2023, SLG’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG’s stock has seen a -11.67% decrease for the week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month and a 17.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for SLG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.88. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.47 back on May 16. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 11,662 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $107,350 using the latest closing price.

DiLiberto Matthew J., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SL Green Realty Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that DiLiberto Matthew J. is holding 13,000 shares at $164,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.