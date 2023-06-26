Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYTA is $0.61, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on June 26, 2023 was 4.07M shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has dropped by -6.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYTA’s Market Performance

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a -10.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.13% drop in the past month, and a -50.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.56% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.83% for SYTA’s stock, with a -52.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -22.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0993. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -43.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. Equity return is now at value -174.20, with -113.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.