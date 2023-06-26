Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has gone up by 44.07% for the week, with a 48.26% rise in the past month and a 72.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.65% for SIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.40% for SIEN’s stock, with a -4.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SIEN is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIEN is $6.00, which is $12.45 above the current market price. The public float for SIEN is 10.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SIEN on June 26, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

SIEN) stock’s latest price update

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.86 in comparison to its previous close of 2.22, however, the company has experienced a 44.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

SIEN Trading at 49.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.55%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN rose by +44.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.82 for the present operating margin

+42.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -80.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.