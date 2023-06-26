Should You Invest in WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MAPS is at 0.93.

The public float for MAPS is 74.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.40% of that float. The average trading volume for MAPS on June 26, 2023 was 445.66K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) has decreased by -11.47 when compared to last closing price of 0.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MAPS’s Market Performance

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has seen a -24.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.06% decline in the past month and a -17.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.41% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.04% for MAPS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -24.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -24.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8971. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -30.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Lee Arden, who sale 27,043 shares at the price of $0.83 back on May 16. After this action, Lee Arden now owns 446,283 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $22,394 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the General Counsel of WM Technology Inc., sale 9,957 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Camire Brian is holding 153,764 shares at $8,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Equity return is now at value -159.40, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.