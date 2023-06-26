Should You Invest in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VRT is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRT is $22.55, which is -$1.35 below the current market price. The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for VRT on June 26, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.14 in relation to its previous close of 23.64. However, the company has experienced a 6.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRT’s Market Performance

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a 6.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 47.23% rise in the past month, and a 82.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for VRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.84% for VRT’s stock, with a 64.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRT Trading at 39.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +30.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 75.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from Liang Stephen, who purchase 35,001 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Jun 09. After this action, Liang Stephen now owns 105,814 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $741,321 using the latest closing price.

Liang Stephen, the CTO & EVP, Infra. & Solutions of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 35,018 shares at $21.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Liang Stephen is holding 70,796 shares at $742,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.