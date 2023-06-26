Should You Invest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ETRN is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETRN is $10.20, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for ETRN is 431.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume for ETRN on June 26, 2023 was 7.89M shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 9.27. However, the company has seen a -3.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 11 hours ago that They Fought a Pipeline on Their Land. Then Congress Got Involved.

ETRN’s Market Performance

ETRN’s stock has fallen by -3.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 56.40% and a quarterly rise of 73.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of 27.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

ETRN Trading at 37.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +54.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 34.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.