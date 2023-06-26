Should You Invest in Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFLT is $37.43, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for CFLT is 151.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.20% of that float. The average trading volume for CFLT on June 26, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.86 in relation to its previous close of 34.46. However, the company has experienced a -3.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT’s stock has fallen by -3.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.72% and a quarterly rise of 50.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Confluent Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.64% for CFLT’s stock, with a 35.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CFLT Trading at 19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.90. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 48.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,203 shares at the price of $33.28 back on Jun 21. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 444,067 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $272,996 using the latest closing price.

Liu Ying Christina, the Chief Accounting Officer of Confluent Inc., sale 406 shares at $33.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Liu Ying Christina is holding 135,518 shares at $13,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -63.60, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc. (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.