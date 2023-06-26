SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) has jumped by 15.11 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 7.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On June 26, 2023, SPRC’s average trading volume was 366.53K shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has seen a 11.08% increase in the past week, with a 4.49% rise in the past month, and a 19.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for SPRC’s stock, with a -19.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6059. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd. stands at -192.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.