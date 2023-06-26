Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) by analysts is $120.26, which is $10.76 above the current market price. The public float for ROST is 333.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ROST was 2.28M shares.

ROST) stock’s latest price update

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.65 in relation to its previous close of 107.96. However, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

ROST’s Market Performance

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has seen a 0.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.65% gain in the past month and a 6.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for ROST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for ROST’s stock, with a 3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROST Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.90. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from RENTLER BARBARA, who sale 11,866 shares at the price of $102.54 back on May 30. After this action, RENTLER BARBARA now owns 325,367 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $1,216,711 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $102.39 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 337,233 shares at $3,071,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+25.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 39.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 141.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.