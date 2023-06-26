Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is $1.00, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGTI on June 26, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.84 in relation to previous closing price of 0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI’s stock has fallen by -25.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.71% and a quarterly rise of 53.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.64% for Rigetti Computing Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.47% for RGTI’s stock, with a -17.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGTI Trading at 25.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares surge +18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI fell by -25.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0747. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 40,447 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Jun 12. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 26,989 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $57,030 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 67,436 shares at $10,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.