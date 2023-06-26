Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RCRT is at -0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCRT is $2.00, The public float for RCRT is 11.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for RCRT on June 26, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

RCRT) stock’s latest price update

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.49 in comparison to its previous close of 0.24, however, the company has experienced a -6.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCRT’s Market Performance

RCRT’s stock has fallen by -6.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.08% and a quarterly rise of 3.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.09% for Recruiter.com Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for RCRT’s stock, with a -47.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +32.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2531. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -38.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. Equity return is now at value -237.70, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.