QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK)’s stock price has soared by 12.50 in relation to previous closing price of 7.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QUIK is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QUIK is $10.50, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for QUIK is 12.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for QUIK on June 26, 2023 was 19.92K shares.

QUIK’s Market Performance

The stock of QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has seen a 11.30% increase in the past week, with a 44.75% rise in the past month, and a 61.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for QUIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.47% for QUIK’s stock, with a 39.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUIK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUIK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QUIK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QUIK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2021.

QUIK Trading at 38.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +46.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUIK rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, QuickLogic Corporation saw 62.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUIK starting from Nader Elias, who sale 5,110 shares at the price of $5.64 back on Feb 15. After this action, Nader Elias now owns 11,582 shares of QuickLogic Corporation, valued at $28,826 using the latest closing price.

SAXE TIMOTHY, the SR. VP AND CTO of QuickLogic Corporation, sale 5,857 shares at $5.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SAXE TIMOTHY is holding 103,483 shares at $34,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.49 for the present operating margin

+54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuickLogic Corporation stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -14.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 50.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.