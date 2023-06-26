ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is $14.50, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for PROK is 35.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PROK on June 26, 2023 was 201.96K shares.

The stock price of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) has plunged by -9.46 when compared to previous closing price of 11.10, but the company has seen a -10.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PROK’s Market Performance

PROK’s stock has fallen by -10.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.64% and a quarterly drop of -8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.73% for ProKidney Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.02% for PROK’s stock, with a -1.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

PROK Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, ProKidney Corp. saw 46.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Cowen Aaron, who purchase 7,007 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Sep 06. After this action, Cowen Aaron now owns 6,280,175 shares of ProKidney Corp., valued at $48,979 using the latest closing price.

Cowen Aaron, the 10% Owner of ProKidney Corp., purchase 3,162 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Cowen Aaron is holding 6,273,168 shares at $28,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProKidney Corp. (PROK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.