Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has surged by 0.64 when compared to previous closing price of 95.69, but the company has seen a 1.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is above average at 17.21x. The 36-month beta value for PM is also noteworthy at 0.72.

The public float for PM is 1.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of PM on June 26, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has seen a 1.66% increase in the past week, with a 3.62% rise in the past month, and a 6.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for PM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for PM’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $117 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

PM Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.71. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Equity return is now at value -96.40, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.