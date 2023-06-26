Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is $18.90, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for PAX is 53.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAX on June 26, 2023 was 268.35K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PAX) stock’s latest price update

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.90 in relation to its previous close of 15.29. However, the company has experienced a 1.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAX’s Market Performance

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) has seen a 1.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.28% decline in the past month and a 3.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for PAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for PAX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

PAX Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAX rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, Patria Investments Limited saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAX

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Patria Investments Limited (PAX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.