OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONCS is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is $110.00, The public float for ONCS is 4.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On June 26, 2023, ONCS’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

ONCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) has increased by 31.87 when compared to last closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONCS’s Market Performance

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has experienced a 28.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -45.66% drop in the past month, and a -87.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.59% for ONCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.86% for ONCS stock, with a simple moving average of -92.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

ONCS Trading at -57.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.13%, as shares sank -44.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS rose by +28.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3732. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -83.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

The total capital return value is set at -128.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.63. Equity return is now at value -868.40, with -160.60 for asset returns.

Based on OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), the company’s capital structure generated 100.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 28.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.