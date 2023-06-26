Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is $2.75, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for NUTX is 328.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUTX on June 26, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

NUTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) has decreased by -11.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NUTX’s Market Performance

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has seen a 10.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.82% decline in the past month and a -54.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for NUTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for NUTX’s stock, with a -61.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NUTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

NUTX Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares sank -7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4527. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -76.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUTX starting from Bates Jon Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Jun 15. After this action, Bates Jon Christian now owns 89,505 shares of Nutex Health Inc., valued at $8,346 using the latest closing price.

Creem Mitchell, the Director of Nutex Health Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Creem Mitchell is holding 81,746 shares at $21,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+6.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc. stands at -193.70. The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.58.

Based on Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), the company’s capital structure generated 278.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.60. Total debt to assets is 61.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.