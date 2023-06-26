NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NBY is also noteworthy at 2.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NBY is $8.00, which is $7.15 above than the current price. The public float for NBY is 1.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.63% of that float. The average trading volume of NBY on June 26, 2023 was 498.20K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NBY) stock’s latest price update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY)’s stock price has plunge by 5.92relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NBY’s Market Performance

NBY’s stock has risen by 24.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.65% and a quarterly drop of -44.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.73% for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.50% for NBY stock, with a simple moving average of -61.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2019.

NBY Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +24.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY rose by +24.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6944. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -56.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBY starting from Kunin Jeffrey, who sale 1 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kunin Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2 using the latest closing price.

Kunin Audrey, the Chief Product Officer of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Kunin Audrey is holding 0 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.32 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -112.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In summary, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.