Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for KIND is 149.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on June 26, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.98. However, the company has seen a 3.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that NextDoor Stock Rallies as Results Top Estimates. AI Is Part of the Story.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KIND’s Market Performance

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has experienced a 3.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.43% rise in the past month, and a 51.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for KIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.55% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of 27.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

KIND Trading at 23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +27.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 46.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 12. After this action, Orta John now owns 561,423 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $7,250 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Orta John is holding 563,923 shares at $5,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.