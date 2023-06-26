Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen a -8.55% decrease in the past week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month, and a 27.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for NVTS’s stock, with a 53.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NVTS is $9.63, which is $0.85 above than the current price. The public float for NVTS is 108.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on June 26, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 8.86. However, the company has seen a -8.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

NVTS Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 149.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 16,666 shares at the price of $9.78 back on Jun 15. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 958,960 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $162,993 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 24,374 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 975,626 shares at $243,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.