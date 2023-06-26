Navigating the Volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) Stock

In the past week, TNXP stock has gone down by -23.24%, with a monthly decline of -20.22% and a quarterly plunge of -60.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.31% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.95% for TNXP’s stock, with a -60.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is $24.21, which is $30.33 above the current market price. The public float for TNXP is 10.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNXP on June 26, 2023 was 231.82K shares.

TNXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) has decreased by -11.24 when compared to last closing price of 1.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TNXP Trading at -37.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -23.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7820. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -41.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 29. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 24,235 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $34,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -53.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.