Navigating the Volatility of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) Stock

The stock of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has gone up by 2.33% for the week, with a 4.76% rise in the past month and a 6.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for OSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for OSG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is above average at 9.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.

The public float for OSG is 61.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OSG on June 26, 2023 was 418.04K shares.

OSG) stock’s latest price update

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG)’s stock price has plunge by -4.58relation to previous closing price of 4.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OSG Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw 37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Taylor Gary Eugene, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Jun 13. After this action, Taylor Gary Eugene now owns 203,541 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $77,069 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT DOUGLAS D, the Chairman of the Board of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., sale 143,000 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that WHEAT DOUGLAS D is holding 210,633 shares at $489,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.54 for the present operating margin

+19.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), the company’s capital structure generated 193.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 52.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.