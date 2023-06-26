Momentus Inc. (MNTS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNTS is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNTS is $0.69, which is $0.86 above the current price. The public float for MNTS is 79.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on June 26, 2023 was 944.60K shares.

The stock price of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) has jumped by 0.76 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNTS’s Market Performance

MNTS’s stock has fallen by -14.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.18% and a quarterly drop of -57.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.90% for Momentus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.49% for MNTS’s stock, with a -69.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05th of the previous year 2022.

MNTS Trading at -27.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares sank -17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS fell by -14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3048. In addition, Momentus Inc. saw -65.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who sale 1,822,239 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Jun 08. After this action, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP now owns 12,302,114 shares of Momentus Inc., valued at $484,533 using the latest closing price.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, the 10% Owner of Momentus Inc., sale 722,301 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP is holding 4,876,327 shares at $192,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30526.76 for the present operating margin

-662.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Momentus Inc. stands at -31921.07. The total capital return value is set at -82.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.45. Equity return is now at value -170.60, with -88.60 for asset returns.

Based on Momentus Inc. (MNTS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 23.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -42.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.