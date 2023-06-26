Missfresh Limited (MF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.97 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a -13.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Missfresh Highlights Troubles Facing Chinese Online Grocers

Is It Worth Investing in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Right Now?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Missfresh Limited (MF) is $26.66, which is $125.49 above the current market price. The public float for MF is 6.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MF on June 26, 2023 was 321.18K shares.

MF’s Market Performance

MF stock saw a decrease of -13.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.77% for Missfresh Limited (MF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.02% for MF’s stock, with a -68.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

MF Trading at -31.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.85%, as shares sank -18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF fell by -13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5742. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -71.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.55 for the present operating margin

+11.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -59.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.18 and the total asset turnover is 2.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Missfresh Limited (MF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.