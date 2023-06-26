Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) by analysts is $2.00, The public float for MHLD is 75.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MHLD was 133.50K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MHLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) has dropped by -3.27 compared to previous close of 2.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MHLD’s Market Performance

MHLD’s stock has fallen by -0.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.33% and a quarterly rise of 0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Maiden Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for MHLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.56% for the last 200 days.

MHLD Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHLD fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Maiden Holdings Ltd. saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Maiden Holdings Ltd. stands at -92.84. The total capital return value is set at -8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.23.

Based on Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD), the company’s capital structure generated 89.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.34. Total debt to assets is 13.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.