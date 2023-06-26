LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LMDX is $1.39, which is $0.88 above the current price. The public float for LMDX is 8.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMDX on June 26, 2023 was 601.50K shares.

LMDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) has jumped by 12.09 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LMDX’s Market Performance

LMDX’s stock has risen by 37.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.02% and a quarterly drop of -31.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.02% for LumiraDx Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.47% for LMDX’s stock, with a -43.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.21%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX rose by +37.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4199. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -43.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.32 for the present operating margin

-14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LumiraDx Limited stands at -176.59. Equity return is now at value 775.90, with -88.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.