Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LVLU is $3.49, which is $0.35 above the current price. The public float for LVLU is 37.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVLU on June 26, 2023 was 53.76K shares.

LVLU) stock’s latest price update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU)’s stock price has soared by 48.11 in relation to previous closing price of 2.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LVLU’s Market Performance

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) has experienced a 25.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.74% rise in the past month, and a 32.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for LVLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.03% for LVLU’s stock, with a -10.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVLU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LVLU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LVLU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

LVLU Trading at 29.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.48%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVLU rose by +25.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. saw 25.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVLU starting from MARDY MICHAEL J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Mar 17. After this action, MARDY MICHAEL J now owns 45,018 shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc., valued at $27,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.99 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU), the company’s capital structure generated 90.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.41. Total debt to assets is 31.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.13 and the total asset turnover is 2.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.