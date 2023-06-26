Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) has dropped by -14.13 compared to previous close of 6.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) by analysts is $40.68, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for KC is 103.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.61% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of KC was 3.18M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC’s stock has seen a -18.68% decrease for the week, with a 27.42% rise in the past month and a -7.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.57% for KC’s stock, with a 28.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +38.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -18.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 44.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.