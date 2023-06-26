JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 139.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that JPMorgan Settles Lawsuit From Epstein’s Accusers

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by analysts is $160.96, which is $21.6 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of JPM was 11.60M shares.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM stock saw an increase of -2.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.65% and a quarterly increase of 9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for JPM’s stock, with a 5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JPM Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.94. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Erdoes Mary E., who sale 8,118 shares at the price of $142.15 back on Jun 15. After this action, Erdoes Mary E. now owns 560,373 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $1,154,002 using the latest closing price.

Petno Douglas B, the CEO Commercial Banking of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,930 shares at $142.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Petno Douglas B is holding 277,161 shares at $700,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.