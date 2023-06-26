Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, JNJ stock has gone up by 1.07%, with a monthly gain of 5.53% and a quarterly surge of 9.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for JNJ’s stock, with a 0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by analysts is $180.00, which is $14.23 above the current market price. The public float for JNJ is 2.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of JNJ was 6.87M shares.

JNJ) stock’s latest price update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.08 in comparison to its previous close of 165.62, however, the company has experienced a 1.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/23/23 that Nearly All of the Stocks in the Dow Are Down. Except for a Few.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

JNJ Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.71. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Wengel Kathryn E, who sale 12,465 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Jun 12. After this action, Wengel Kathryn E now owns 65,934 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $1,994,400 using the latest closing price.

Swanson James D., the of Johnson & Johnson, sale 1,062 shares at $154.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Swanson James D. is holding 9,215 shares at $164,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.