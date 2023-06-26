Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.28 in relation to its previous close of 18.84. However, the company has experienced a -6.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/22 that Apple Is at the Core of Jamf’s Appeal

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is $25.89, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for JAMF is 120.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JAMF on June 26, 2023 was 392.85K shares.

JAMF’s Market Performance

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has seen a -6.88% decrease in the past week, with a 2.91% rise in the past month, and a -5.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for JAMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.79% for JAMF’s stock, with a -10.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

JAMF Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from Bucaria Michelle, who sale 8,396 shares at the price of $19.29 back on Jun 16. After this action, Bucaria Michelle now owns 145,573 shares of Jamf Holding Corp., valued at $161,989 using the latest closing price.

WUDI JASON, the Chief Strategist of Jamf Holding Corp., sale 30,738 shares at $17.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that WUDI JASON is holding 357,599 shares at $552,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.87 for the present operating margin

+64.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp. stands at -29.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.80. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.91. Total debt to assets is 25.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.